Hope Mahatma Gandhi's message will shake PM's conscience: Gehlot on farmers' stir

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hoped that Mahatma Gandhi's message would ''shake'' the conscience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who would soon take a decision over the Centre's three contentious agriculture laws opposed by farmers.

Flagging off a "padyatra" to mark the 91st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March, Gehlot also advised the Centre not to adopt a stubborn attitude and said PM Modi should show his "56-inch chest", taking all sections of society along.

''Narendra Modi is himself flagging off Dandi March from the Sabarmati Ashram to commemorate this day. I hope that Gandhiji's message would shake his conscience and he would take a decision on farm laws by the evening," Gehlot told reporters here.

He said it is ''unfortunate'' that the Union government is maintaining a ''stubborn attitude'' against farmers who had contributed to the country's freedom struggle.

''I say again and again that the governments should never be stubborn. The government should always bow down before the public,'' Gehlot said.

The chief minister asked what difference it will make if the Centre withdraws the laws. ''The Centre can withdraw the laws and talk to farmers, state governments and other stakeholders and bring a new law after four-six months,'' he said.

''It is just a matter of making decision, which Prime Minister Modi has to take, the government has to take,'' Gehlot said. If people have made Modi the prime minister, then he should show his "56-inch chest" and take all sections of society along, Gehlot said, stressing that farmers have been protesting against the laws for around four months now.

''It's height of insensitivity in the country. The entire country is watching. There is so much anger inside people that no one can imagine. They are not feeling it right now, but there is a lot of anger in the entire country. The government cannot be so stubborn,'' the CM said.

Gehlot cautioned the Centre that due to the ongoing farmers' protest,"India is becoming infamous" in many parts of the world. ''The circumstances that have come up are dangerous and quite worrisome," he said, adding that if the good sense prevails then that will favour the country.

''I hope that the Ministry of External Affairs and the foreign minister will give the prime minister the right advice so that he is forced to rethink the action he really needs to take for the benefit of farmers,'' Gehlot added. The Rajasthan CM also alleged that all central agencies are working under the pressure of the Centre, which has posed a threat to democracy. Gehlot also targeted the BJP for "dividing" the social fabric of the country. At present, people are being divided in the name of religion, later once this agenda is finished, they will pitched against each other as Dalits, OBC and general castes, Gehlot alleged.

"I want to say to PM Narendra Modi that he should consult with RSS leaders if they want to keep the country united. it's better to come on the right track or else the public will bring them on it. They should take all religions, caste and sections together," Gehlot said.

On the sidelines of the event, Gehlot said once again the number of COVID-19 cases has increased and urged people to follow all protocols so that Rajasthan does not lose the battle against the pandemic. In a tweet, Gehlot welcomed the Union government's move to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence through ''Amrit Mahotsav''.

He said, ''The BJP's endeavour has always been to show one-sided history. I hope that the NDA government will not try to underestimate the contribution of freedom fighters associated with the Congress in the Amrit Mahotsav.'' PTI AG RDK RDK

