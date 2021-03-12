Left Menu

TN polls: After Stalin's son gets ticket, Palaniswami hits out at DMK over 'dynasty politics'

ANI | Salem (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:14 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for "dynasty politics" after the party gave the ticket to DMK chief MK Stalin's Udhayanidhi Stalin for Chepauk-Triplicane constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls. Addressing people during his poll campaign at Vazhapadi in Salem district, the Chief Minister said, "We should not give space to dynasty politics."

"We should not give space to dynasty politics. After Karunanidhi, should only Stalin and his son Udayanidhi come? Will people not accept Edappadi or anyone? People should prove through this election that the one who does good work for the people should get higher positions and put a full stop to dynasty politics. They are doing dictatorship, it's (DMK) a family party. If it comes to power then their family will become a power centre," Palaniswami said. "There are many in their family in (party) power like Stalin, Udayanidhi, Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maaran. They will come to power and make people suffer. People think the DMK regime was anarchy," he added.

Attacking Stalin further, the Chief Minister said: "Karunanidhi's family is full of dynasty politics. Once Stalin said no one from his family members will come to politics. He has forgotten that fact and has given a ticket to his son Udhayanidhi Stalin." Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The BJP is contesting the polls in an alliance with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

