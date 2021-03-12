Left Menu

G-23 leaders missing as Cong names star campaigners for 1st phase of West Bengal polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:19 IST
G-23 leaders missing as Cong names star campaigners for 1st phase of West Bengal polls

Top Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal of the 'group of 23' have not been named in the party's list of star campaigners for the first phase of assembly polls in West Bengal despite their willingness to campaign.

The G-23 leaders, who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August last year demanding organisational overhaul, had expressed their desire to canvass for the party in the upcoming elections.

However, only two from among the G-23 -- Jitin Prasada and Akhilesh Prasad Singh -- have been included as the party named 30 star campaigners.

Prasada is the in-charge of party affairs in West Bengal and Akhilesh Prasad Singh is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have been named as star campaigners, alongside AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh and Bhupesh Baghel.

Besides them, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, West Bengal chief of the party Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and senior leaders B K Hari Prasad, Salman Khurshid, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Singh Surjewala, R P N Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are also in the list.

Some prominent youth leaders who will campaign for the party as star campaigners in West Bengal include Deepender Hooda, Abhijeet Mukherjee, Jaiveer Shergill, Pawan Khera and Mohd Azharuddin.

Azad had recently said that he along with his colleagues would campaign for the party in the upcoming assembly elections, wherever asked by the party or individually by candidates.

He had said that ensuring the victory of Congress, and the BJP's defeat, was their top priority. Asked about some prominent Congressmen missing in the star campaigners' list, party spokesperson Pawan Khera said there are different phases of elections and some more names would figure in other lists for West Bengal and other states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM: Quad countries to cooperate on vaccine for developing nations

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday he had agreed with leaders from the United States, India and Australia to cooperate in providing COVID-19 vaccine-related support to developing countries in the Indo-Pacific region.Sug...

Quad vaccine initiative aimed at ramping up manufacturing, distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Indo-Pacific region: FS Shringla.

Quad vaccine initiative aimed at ramping up manufacturing, distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Indo-Pacific region FS Shringla....

Brazil COVID-19 testing shrinks as cases and deaths accelerate

Brazil has scaled back coronavirus testing in recent months even as infections soar and it recorded the most COVID-19 deaths in the world over the past week, according to Health Ministry data.The result is a nation navigating in the dark, e...

Cycling-Ineos Grenadiers say no evidence Testogel ordered by Freeman was for a rider

British professional cycling team Ineos Grenadiers said none of its riders had sought to use the testosterone Testogel which a medical tribunal concluded on Friday had been ordered by a disgraced former chief team doctor. Richard Freeman, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021