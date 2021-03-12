Left Menu

BJP will again form govt in Uttarakhand after 2022 polls: Kaushik

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:37 IST
BJP will again form govt in Uttarakhand after 2022 polls: Kaushik

Uttarakhand’s new BJP president Madan Kaushik Friday said he would successfully meet the challenges of the state assembly elections in 2022.

“The BJP will again win the Uttarakhand assembly elections in 2022 and form government in the state,” said Kaushik while talking to reporters after being appointed the state BJP president.

In reply to a question on organisational changes in his party, he said it is a natural process and cited the example of BJP national president J P Nadda having been given the responsibility of the party when he was the Union health minister.

He said the BJP workers are trained to undertake all challenges in their stride.

A four-time MLA from Haridwar and a state minister, Kaushik has been made the BJP’s state unit president in place of state BJP chief Banshidhar Bhagat by Nadda.

Bhagat was on Friday made a minister in Uttarakhand’s new Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s council of ministers.

With the BJP party preferring a Rajput chief minister in the state, the post of the president of the party’s state unit has predictably gone to a Brahmin.

Rajputs and Brahmins are the two most populous castes in Uttarakhand which will go for assembly polls early next year. Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as chief minister on Wednesday replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat who was removed by the BJP leadership due to growing discontent against his leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 held in MP for trafficking 2 women to Rajasthan

Jabalpur, Mar 12 PTIThree people were arrested in Madhya Pradesh in two separate trafficking cases for allegedly luring two people to Rajasthan by promising them good jobs, police said on Friday.Accused Anil Burman and Jyoti Burman from Pan...

Japan PM: Quad countries to cooperate on vaccine for developing nations

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday he had agreed with leaders from the United States, India and Australia to cooperate in providing COVID-19 vaccine-related support to developing countries in the Indo-Pacific region.Sug...

Quad vaccine initiative aimed at ramping up manufacturing, distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Indo-Pacific region: FS Shringla.

Quad vaccine initiative aimed at ramping up manufacturing, distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Indo-Pacific region FS Shringla....

Brazil COVID-19 testing shrinks as cases and deaths accelerate

Brazil has scaled back coronavirus testing in recent months even as infections soar and it recorded the most COVID-19 deaths in the world over the past week, according to Health Ministry data.The result is a nation navigating in the dark, e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021