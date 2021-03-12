BJP will again form govt in Uttarakhand after 2022 polls: Kaushik

Uttarakhand’s new BJP president Madan Kaushik Friday said he would successfully meet the challenges of the state assembly elections in 2022.

“The BJP will again win the Uttarakhand assembly elections in 2022 and form government in the state,” said Kaushik while talking to reporters after being appointed the state BJP president.

In reply to a question on organisational changes in his party, he said it is a natural process and cited the example of BJP national president J P Nadda having been given the responsibility of the party when he was the Union health minister.

He said the BJP workers are trained to undertake all challenges in their stride.

A four-time MLA from Haridwar and a state minister, Kaushik has been made the BJP’s state unit president in place of state BJP chief Banshidhar Bhagat by Nadda.

Bhagat was on Friday made a minister in Uttarakhand’s new Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s council of ministers.

With the BJP party preferring a Rajput chief minister in the state, the post of the president of the party’s state unit has predictably gone to a Brahmin.

Rajputs and Brahmins are the two most populous castes in Uttarakhand which will go for assembly polls early next year. Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as chief minister on Wednesday replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat who was removed by the BJP leadership due to growing discontent against his leadership.

