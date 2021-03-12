Left Menu

Campaign ends for Telangana Legislative Council poll

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:42 IST
Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI): The campaigning for the March 14 election to Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates' constituencies, which witnessed a war of words between the ruling TRS and opposition BJP and Congress, came to an end on Friday.

Polling would be held from 8 AM to 4 PM for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates' constituencies on March 14.

Against the backdrop of unexpected setbacks in the Dubbak Assembly seat bypoll and Hyderabad civic polls late last year, the ruling TRS made a determined bid to win the two Council seats and deployed state ministers, MPs and other leaders for tbe campaign.

In a surprise move, TRS fielded former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's daughter S Vani Devi, an educationist and artist, as its candidate from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituency.

Sitting MLC and BJP leader N Ramachander Rao, however, put up a spirited campaign.

Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman and other leaders canvassed for the BJP nominee.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addressed two meetingsrecently to support Ramachander Rao's candidature.

The TRS and BJP were engaged in a bitter war of words during the campaign.

TRS Working President and state minister K T Rama Rao, who spearheaded the TRS' campaign, attacked the BJP over the NDA government allegedly not implementing the promises made to Telangana at the time of bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh and allegedly not providing two crore jobs as promised.

The BJP, meanwhile, sought to corner the ruling TRS for allegedly neglecting the education sector and not providing jobs as promised, among others.

The Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency is witnessing a keen contest as former minister G Chinna Reddy (Congress), TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana and former MLC K Nageshwar, a prominent analyst, and others are also in the fray.

The TRS fielded sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' constituency, while the BJP candidate is G Premender Reddy.

Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) leader M Kodandaram is in the fray from the constituency.

The counting of votes would be taken up on March 17.

