Brazil federal prosecutor's office appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazil's prosecutor general (PGR) on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judge's ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. If successful, the appeal could close the door on the popular politician running in next year's presidential election, which had become a reality due to Monday's surprise decision by Justice Edson Fachin.

The PGR had said on Monday it would appeal. In a statement, the prosecutor's office said Lula's convictions must be upheld in order to preserve "procedural stability and legal certainty". Fachin had ruled on Monday that a court in the southern city of Curitiba had lacked the authority to try Lula on corruption charges and that he must be retried in federal courts in the capital Brasilia.

Brazilian media and markets have spent the week dissecting the prospect of an ultra-polarized race between President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right populist, and Lula, his biggest opponent on the left.

