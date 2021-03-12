Left Menu

Rubio brings bipartisan support to Amazon union push

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio on Friday became the first high-profile Republican lawmaker to support a growing push to unionize Amazon.com Inc workers in Alabama, after several Democratic lawmakers visited the company's facility last week. In an opinion piece in USA Today, Rubio wrote that Amazon has "waged a war against working-class values" and is "looking to crush the union vote" in Bessemer, Alabama.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:55 IST
Rubio brings bipartisan support to Amazon union push

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio on Friday became the first high-profile Republican lawmaker to support a growing push to unionize Amazon.com Inc workers in Alabama, after several Democratic lawmakers visited the company's facility last week.

In an opinion piece in USA Today, Rubio wrote that Amazon has "waged a war against working-class values" and is "looking to crush the union vote" in Bessemer, Alabama. "Here's my standard: When the conflict is between working Americans and a company whose leadership has decided to wage culture war against working-class values, the choice is easy — I support the workers. And that's why I stand with those at Amazon's Bessemer warehouse today."

Rubio's backing is noteworthy as Republicans traditionally favor businesses and investors and have been historically much less-supportive of unionizing efforts. Amazon workers at the Alabama facility began voting by mail in February on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union and become the first group of U.S. Amazon employees to unionize.

President Joe Biden also recently expressed support for the Amazon warehouse employees and defended workers' rights to form unions. Last week, Democratic U.S. Representatives Andy Levin, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Terri Sewell and Nikema Williams visited the facility and met workers and organizers.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A company spokeswoman has previously said Amazon does not believe the RWDSU represents the majority of employees' views and said the company pays well compared with its competitors.

This is not the first time Rubio has clashed with Amazon. He was part of a group of conservative lawmakers who wrote to the company in February after it stopped selling a book that Amazon said framed transgender and other sexual identities as mental illnesses. The pressure on Amazon has also continued to mount from other areas in Washington.

On Friday, Senator Bernie Sanders invited Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, to appear before his Senate Budget panel for a hearing on income and wealth inequality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hry assembly secretariat to lodge FIR against Pb MLAs for ‘misbehaving’ with Khattar

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Friday decided to lodge an FIR against a group of Punjab MLAs for allegedly misbehaving with Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar outside the state assembly hall two days ago.The decision was taken in a...

UK urges organisations to install Microsoft updates urgently

Britains cyber security body urged organisations to install the latest Microsoft updates as a matter of urgency on Friday, after the company became aware of flaws that make email servers vulnerable.We are working closely with industry and i...

Meghalaya CM receives first jab of COVID vaccine

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday received the first jab of Covishield.He urged frontline workers and senior citizens to get vaccinated.Took my 1st CovidVaccine shot at Civil Hospital, Shillong today. I encourage all our fr...

Here's how Facebook is testing method for users to earn money through stories

The American social media giant, Facebook is making a way out to enable their users to make money through its story sharing feature. Facebook, which introduced stories to its platform four years ago is gearing up to introduce a new way for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021