Former minister Basharat Bukhari quits National Conference

National Conference leader and former minister Basharat Bukhari quit the party on Friday.

In a letter to NC president Farooq Abdullah, Bukhari informed him about his decision to dissociate from the party.

''Very respectfully, I hereby disassociate from the party (J&K National Conference) from this day 12th of March 2021, Friday onwards. Please be kind enough to acknowledge the above mentioned expression and oblige,'' the former MLA from Sangrama in Baramulla district wrote.

Bukhari, a minister in the PDP-BJP government, had joined the National Conference in December 2018 after quitting the PDP.

Bukhari, in a separate letter to National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, thanked the former chief minister for love and affection to him during his stay in the party.

Omar Abdullah, while acknowledging Bukhari's resignation from the party, took to Twitter to wish him all the best for his political journey ahead.

''It wasn't to be. I wish Basharat all the best for where ever his political journey takes him next,'' he tweeted.

