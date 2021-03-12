Left Menu

Former minister Basharat Bukhari quits National Conference

Please be kind enough to acknowledge the above mentioned expression and oblige, the former MLA from Sangrama in Baramulla district wrote.Bukhari, a minister in the PDP-BJP government, had joined the National Conference in December 2018 after quitting the PDP.Bukhari, in a separate letter to National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, thanked the former chief minister for love and affection to him during his stay in the party.Omar Abdullah, while acknowledging Bukharis resignation from the party, took to Twitter to wish him all the best for his political journey ahead.It wasnt to be.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:59 IST
Former minister Basharat Bukhari quits National Conference

National Conference leader and former minister Basharat Bukhari quit the party on Friday.

In a letter to NC president Farooq Abdullah, Bukhari informed him about his decision to dissociate from the party.

''Very respectfully, I hereby disassociate from the party (J&K National Conference) from this day 12th of March 2021, Friday onwards. Please be kind enough to acknowledge the above mentioned expression and oblige,'' the former MLA from Sangrama in Baramulla district wrote.

Bukhari, a minister in the PDP-BJP government, had joined the National Conference in December 2018 after quitting the PDP.

Bukhari, in a separate letter to National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, thanked the former chief minister for love and affection to him during his stay in the party.

Omar Abdullah, while acknowledging Bukhari's resignation from the party, took to Twitter to wish him all the best for his political journey ahead.

''It wasn't to be. I wish Basharat all the best for where ever his political journey takes him next,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quad leaders vow to expand safe, affordable and effective vaccine production

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three other Quad leaders on Friday decided to join forces to expand safe, affordable and effective vaccine production and equitable access in a bid to speed up economic recovery and benefit global health in ...

Hry assembly secretariat to lodge FIR against Pb MLAs for ‘misbehaving’ with Khattar

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Friday decided to lodge an FIR against a group of Punjab MLAs for allegedly misbehaving with Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar outside the state assembly hall two days ago.The decision was taken in a...

UK urges organisations to install Microsoft updates urgently

Britains cyber security body urged organisations to install the latest Microsoft updates as a matter of urgency on Friday, after the company became aware of flaws that make email servers vulnerable.We are working closely with industry and i...

Meghalaya CM receives first jab of COVID vaccine

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday received the first jab of Covishield.He urged frontline workers and senior citizens to get vaccinated.Took my 1st CovidVaccine shot at Civil Hospital, Shillong today. I encourage all our fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021