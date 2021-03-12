PM is working, Didi is trying to take credit for central schemes: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly getting her photos clicked and affixed to posters claiming credit for central schemes started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress' poll slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai' (Bengal wants its daughter), Irani wondered if the people of the state would want the return of the regime of a 'daughter', that unleashes violence on them.

''Will the people vote for such a daughter who unleashes violence on an 80-year-old mother or the one who kills BJP workers and hangs them from trees? The one who doesn't allow immersion of Durga idol? The one who doesnt allow Saraswati Puja but comes to Nandigram and does 'Chandi Paath'? ''The people of the state are awaiting 'Asol Poribortan' (real change),'' the Union textile minister said.

Irani along with her cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan participated in a rally on way to filing of nomination by Banerjee's protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat.

On the TMC's ''khela hobe'' (there will be a game) slogan, she said, ''You have only played your game with the people of Bengal with the lives and future of the people of Bengal.'' The BJP leader assailed the TMC government, saying that benefits of central schemes, including PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat, could not reach the poor in the state.

''Didi's 'khela' (game) is changing the names of central projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working day and night for the welfare of the masses and Didi is busy clicking photographs by falsely claiming credit for several central schemes, she said.

Let her play while the prime minister brings the real change in the state, Irani said.

Irani also gave a new slogan, ''Bolche ekhon Nandigram, sabaar mukhe Jai Shree Ram'', which translates to ''Everyone in Nandigram is now chanting Jai Shree Ram''.

