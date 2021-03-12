Brazil Congress would curb populist spending by Bolsonaro

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will likely try to raise spending to shore up his popularity now that leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is back in the political fray, but Congress will rein him in, its deputy speaker said on Friday.

Congressman Marcelo Ramos is a government ally, but one who believes Congress has become responsible and will not allow any "fiscal adventure" in the run up to next year's election, he told Reuters.

