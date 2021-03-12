Left Menu

Brazil Congress would curb populist spending by Bolsonaro

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:16 IST
Brazil Congress would curb populist spending by Bolsonaro

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will likely try to raise spending to shore up his popularity now that leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is back in the political fray, but Congress will rein him in, its deputy speaker said on Friday.

Congressman Marcelo Ramos is a government ally, but one who believes Congress has become responsible and will not allow any "fiscal adventure" in the run up to next year's election, he told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quad leaders vow to expand safe, affordable and effective vaccine production

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three other Quad leaders on Friday decided to join forces to expand safe, affordable and effective vaccine production and equitable access in a bid to speed up economic recovery and benefit global health in ...

Hry assembly secretariat to lodge FIR against Pb MLAs for ‘misbehaving’ with Khattar

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Friday decided to lodge an FIR against a group of Punjab MLAs for allegedly misbehaving with Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar outside the state assembly hall two days ago.The decision was taken in a...

UK urges organisations to install Microsoft updates urgently

Britains cyber security body urged organisations to install the latest Microsoft updates as a matter of urgency on Friday, after the company became aware of flaws that make email servers vulnerable.We are working closely with industry and i...

Meghalaya CM receives first jab of COVID vaccine

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday received the first jab of Covishield.He urged frontline workers and senior citizens to get vaccinated.Took my 1st CovidVaccine shot at Civil Hospital, Shillong today. I encourage all our fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021