Seat sharing among UDF partners completed, Cong to contest on 91 seats in Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala

By Siddharth Sharma The seat-sharing agreement among the United Democratic Front (UDF) allies has been finalised and Congress will field its candidates in 91 constituencies for the Kerala Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI after the Central Election Committee's meeting of Congress in Delhi, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said Congress party will contest on 91 Assembly Seats out of which 81 seats have been finalised and rest of the 10 seats will be decided on Sunday. Kerala Congress will contest on 10 seats, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on 27 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on 2 seats, Communist Marxist Party (CMP) on 1 seat, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) on 5 seats and Kerala Congress (Jacob) will Contest on 1 Assembly seat from UDF, he added.

The meeting was chaired by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting along with other members of the CEC. Congress will hold another meeting of the CEC to finalise the remaining 10 seats.

According to sources, it is yet to be finalised from which constituency former chief minister Oommen Chandy will contest. Congress is considering his name from Nemam Assembly seat which is the lone seat of BJP in the state which comes under the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, they added.

Tharoor's name is also under consideration from that seat but it is yet to be decided. Sources said. Ramesh Chenithala and Omen Chandy will reach Kerala on Saturday and will have another round of meetings for the rest of the 10 seats. Out of those 10 seats, two seats are from Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency from where Rahul Gandhi is a Member of Parliament.

Kerala will go to the polls on April 6 to elect 140 MLAs to the 15th State Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

