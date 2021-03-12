Left Menu

Congress to contest from 91 seats in Kerala; final list by Sunday

With barely 26 days to go for Kerala Assembly elections, the final list for Congress, which was expected to be declared on Friday, has been again postponed with the party announcing that 81 candidates have been finalised, out of the 91 seats it will be contesting.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)/ New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:12 IST
Congress to contest from 91 seats in Kerala; final list by Sunday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With barely 26 days to go for Kerala Assembly elections, the final list for Congress, which was expected to be declared on Friday, has been again postponed with the party announcing that 81 candidates have been finalised, out of the 91 seats it will be contesting. This comes at a time when the constituent partners of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have gone ahead and declared their candidates. The Congress is expected to announce its final list by Sunday.

In 2016, Assembly polls out of 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala Congress had contested on 87 seats. Though the list of candidates is yet to be announced, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told ANI that the party finalised 81 candidates out of 91 seats it is expecting to contest. Even as the list of Congress candidates getting delayed the main constituent partners in Congress-led United Democratic Alliance (UDF), Indian Union Muslim League ( IUML) announced its candidates on Friday.

While the Muslim League will contesting on 27 seats, Kerala Congress, the splinter group headed by PJ Joseph having prominence in Christian dominated Kottayam-Idukki belt will be contesting on 10 seats. These include Iringalakuda, Kothamangalam, Thodupuzha, Idukki, Kaduthuruthy, Ettumanoor, Changanassery, Kuttanad, Thiruvalla and Thrikkarippur.

Five seats have been given to the Revolutionary Socialist Party ( RSP) of which Shibu Baby John will be contesting from Chavara. Other seats that the RSP will be contesting are Mattannur, Kunnathoor, Eravipuram and Attingal. The Mani C Kappan-led faction that broke away from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), ahead of assembly polls has been given two seats, Elathur and Pala. Kappan who split with LDF after he was not given Pala seat, will be facing Jose K Mani of of KC(M) now part of LDF in Pala.

While Congress has given Malampuzha in Palakkad district to Janata Dal, CMP will be contesting in Nenmara. The Kerala Congress (Jacob) led by Anoop Jacob son of late TM Jacob has been given Piravom.

The Vadakara seat is being left vacant for Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader KK Rema, wife of slain party founder T P Chandrasekharan. But RMP, it is learned, is keen to field N Venu. If Rema contests in RMP, the UDF will be supporting her. A final decision is expected on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minneapolis to pay USD 27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay USD 27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyds family over the Black mans death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officers murder trial.The Minneapol...

Bolivian ex-president Anez says government seeking her arrest

Bolivian conservative former President Jeanine Anez said on Friday that the leftist government had issued an arrest warrant for her and members of her interim administration that took over after the resignation of Evo Morales in 2019. In a ...

Italy toughens COVID restrictions, imposes Easter lockdown

Most of Italy, including its capital Rome and its financial centre Milan, will have curbs on business and movement intensified from Monday as the government ramps up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases. The country will a...

Israel's rescue chief steps down over sexual assault claims

The head of Israels renowned ZAKA rescue service stepped down from his post on Friday and relinquished a prestigious national prize amid sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s.Israeli media said police opened an investigation.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021