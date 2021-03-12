Left Menu

Odisha: BJP demands probe into Similipal forest fire

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:13 IST
Odisha: BJP demands probe into Similipal forest fire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Opposition BJP on Friday demanded a detailed probe into the Similipal forest fire, while the Odisha government claimed that the inferno is now under control.

Leader of the Opposition P K Naik of the BJP, expressing concern over the massive forest fire, wrote in a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, ''It is a matter of serious concern that Odisha topped the list of forest fire incidents with 12,614 fire spots since February 27 as per the Forest Survey of Indias fire alert system.'' Observing that Odisha witnessed the highest number of forest fires in the country since November 1 last year at 16,494, Naik said the state government's response and approach is very ''slow and ineffective''.

''Not only trees but also animals and humans living in the forests are in danger,'' he said.

Naik urged the chief minister to constitute a high- level team comprising people's representatives to curb the menace.

''Please order a probe into the unusual number of forest fire incidents in the state,'' he wrote.

The BJP leader also requested Patnaik to consult experts in the field from across the country so that their knowledge and experience can be used to prevent further damage.

State Forest Fire Task Force chief and former PCCF Sandeep Tripathy said the forest fire situation in Odisha is under control.

The state has received 700 fire alerts on Friday with only nine alerts in Similipal as against 1,048 alerts on Thursday, he said.

Also, several parts of the state, including Similipal, experienced rains on Thursday which prevented further spread of fires, the official said.

He said all field officials have been asked to conduct intensive night patrolling and promptly respond to fire alerts.

The leaves of forest personnel have been cancelled, fire watchers have been increased and leaf blowers doubled, he said.

Apart from forest personnel, eight ODRAF teams comprising 25 members are dousing fires in the state, the official said.

PCCF Forest Fire Cell and all DFOs are available 24/7.

The PCCF Office Fire Cell toll-free number is 1800-3457-158, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minneapolis to pay USD 27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay USD 27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyds family over the Black mans death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officers murder trial.The Minneapol...

Bolivian ex-president Anez says government seeking her arrest

Bolivian conservative former President Jeanine Anez said on Friday that the leftist government had issued an arrest warrant for her and members of her interim administration that took over after the resignation of Evo Morales in 2019. In a ...

Italy toughens COVID restrictions, imposes Easter lockdown

Most of Italy, including its capital Rome and its financial centre Milan, will have curbs on business and movement intensified from Monday as the government ramps up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases. The country will a...

Israel's rescue chief steps down over sexual assault claims

The head of Israels renowned ZAKA rescue service stepped down from his post on Friday and relinquished a prestigious national prize amid sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s.Israeli media said police opened an investigation.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021