Left Menu

Is AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal CM candidate of Congress-led grand alliance in Assam? Baijayant Panda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Baijayant Panda on Friday hit out at the Congress Party for forming an alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the upcoming Assam polls asking whether it is willing to Badruddin Ajmal will be the chief ministerial face of the Congress-led 'Mahajath' grand alliance

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:42 IST
Is AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal CM candidate of Congress-led grand alliance in Assam? Baijayant Panda
BJP vice president Baijayant Panda speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Baijayant Panda on Friday hit out at the Congress Party for forming an alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the upcoming Assam polls asking whether it is willing to Badruddin Ajmal will be the chief ministerial face of the Congress-led 'Mahajath' grand alliance

Speaking to ANI, said, "I want to ask the opposition who their chief ministerial face is in Assam. Congress has made an alliance with a communal party in Assam. Their former chief minister Tarun Gogoi kept them away from AIUDF. Now, they made an alliance after his death. Is Badruddin Ajmal their chief ministerial candidate?" Asked about BJP's chief ministerial face for the upcoming elections, Panda said, "We have a tradition that when there is a sitting chief minister, we do not announce the chief minister face as there is no need for it."

The Congress-led grand alliance or 'Mahajath' includes the AIUDF, the Left parties and the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM). Further, the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) has also broken away from the BJP-led alliance to join the 'Mahajath'. Elections for the 126-seat Assam Assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minneapolis to pay USD 27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay USD 27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyds family over the Black mans death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officers murder trial.The Minneapol...

Bolivian ex-president Anez says government seeking her arrest

Bolivian conservative former President Jeanine Anez said on Friday that the leftist government had issued an arrest warrant for her and members of her interim administration that took over after the resignation of Evo Morales in 2019. In a ...

Italy toughens COVID restrictions, imposes Easter lockdown

Most of Italy, including its capital Rome and its financial centre Milan, will have curbs on business and movement intensified from Monday as the government ramps up its efforts to stem a steady rise in coronavirus cases. The country will a...

Israel's rescue chief steps down over sexual assault claims

The head of Israels renowned ZAKA rescue service stepped down from his post on Friday and relinquished a prestigious national prize amid sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s.Israeli media said police opened an investigation.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021