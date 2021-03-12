Brazil federal prosecutor's office appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

Left Menu

The office of Brazil's prosecutor general on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judge's ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. If successful, the appeal could close the door on the popular politician running in next year's presidential election, which had become a reality after Monday's surprise decision by Justice Edson Fachin.

The office of Brazil's prosecutor general on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judge's ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

If successful, the appeal could close the door on the popular politician running in next year's presidential election, which had become a reality after Monday's surprise decision by Justice Edson Fachin. An opinion poll published on Friday, the first since Lula's convictions were annulled, showed that President Jair Bolsonaro is still favored to win the 2022 election but his advantage has shrunk.

The survey for Exame business news magazine by pollster Ideia found that Bolsonaro would win a run-off against Lula by 7 percentage points if the vote were held today. The prosecutor's office had said on Monday it would appeal. It said Lula's convictions must be upheld in order to preserve "procedural stability and legal certainty."

Fachin had ruled that a court in the southern city of Curitiba had lacked the authority to try Lula on corruption charges and that he must be retried in federal courts in the capital Brasilia. Brazilian media and markets have spent the week dissecting the prospect of an ultra-polarized race between Bolsonaro, a far-right populist, and Lula, his biggest opponent on the left.

The Exame/Ideia poll, which has a margin of error of 3 percentage points, said that 54% of those surveyed opposed the annulment of Lula's convictions. "Lula has a very good chance of making it to a run-off, but to win he still needs to anesthetize the rejection of Brazil's middle class," said Ideia pollster Mauricio Moura.

