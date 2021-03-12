Left Menu

Assam polls: Congress'star campaigner's list rolls out

Indian National Congress (INC) on Thursday released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assam Assembly election.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian National Congress (INC) on Thursday released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assam Assembly election. The list includes names Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Salman Khurshid, and Sushmita Dev.

A total of 30-star campaigners list has been submitted to the Election Commission of India, party chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Capt Amarinder Singh and Bhupesh Baghel are also on the list. In Assam, elections shall be held in three phases. The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1. A total of 41 constituencies in 12 districts will go to the polls on April 6. (ANI)

