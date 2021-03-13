Left Menu

Biden to meet virtually with Ireland's Martin on March 17 -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2021 04:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 04:25 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin will hold a virtual meeting on March 17 to mark St. Patrick's Day and a close bilateral relationship, the White House said on Friday.

"They will also discuss combatting COVID-19, addressing global challenges, increasing our shared prosperity, and supporting political and economic stability in Northern Ireland," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

