Biden to meet virtually with Ireland's Martin on March 17 -White House

Biden to meet virtually with Ireland's Martin on March 17 -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2021 04:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 04:25 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin will hold a virtual meeting on March 17 to mark St. Patrick's Day and a close bilateral relationship, the White House said on Friday.
"They will also discuss combatting COVID-19, addressing global challenges, increasing our shared prosperity, and supporting political and economic stability in Northern Ireland," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
