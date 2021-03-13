Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK police officer charged with murder of 33-year-old woman

British police have charged an officer with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose disappearance last week has sparked anger and fears among women about their safety. Constable Wayne Couzens, 48, who guarded diplomatic buildings, will appear in court on Saturday. Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in south London on March 3. Vaccines for all over-40s in UK by Easter: Telegraph

People over 40 in the UK will be offered their first coronavirus vaccination by Easter on April 4 as a boost in supplies will allow rapid expansion of the inoculation programme, the Telegraph reported on Friday, citing a senior government source. Vaccine stocks are expected to more than double, allowing the National Health Service (NHS) to offer a million doses a day in coming weeks, the newspaper said. https://bit.ly/2NjiMFq Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has made her first appearance since a tell-all interview by grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan rocked the monarchy, but made no reference to the crisis it had caused her family. During the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said a member of the royal family had made a racist comment and Harry criticised his relatives for how they dealt with press treatment of his wife, with the fallout dominating the British media since it aired last Sunday. Biden to meet virtually with Ireland's Martin on March 17: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin will hold a virtual meeting on March 17 to mark St. Patrick's Day and a close bilateral relationship, the White House said on Friday. "They will also discuss combatting COVID-19, addressing global challenges, increasing our shared prosperity, and supporting political and economic stability in Northern Ireland," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. Cuba accuses Washington of stoking illegal migration after boat tragedy

Cuba accused Washington of stoking illegal migration by not processing visas in Havana and making it relatively easy for Cubans to claim asylum, in the wake of a spate of ill-fated clandestine attempts to reach U.S. shores by boat. The fate of a group of Cubans risking their lives to reach the United States illegally by boat has gripped people on both sides of the Florida Straits after a vessel capsized near the Bahamas a week ago, leaving some people floating in the water for more than 14 hours. U.S. engaged in indirect diplomacy with Iran, says White House adviser

The United States and Iran have begun indirect diplomacy with Europeans and others conveying messages about how they might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. "Diplomacy with Iran is ongoing, just not in a direct fashion at the moment," he told reporters. U.S., India, Japan and Australia counter China with billion-dose vaccine pact

The United States and three of its closest Indo-Pacific partners committed to supplying up to a billion coronavirus vaccine doses across Asia by the end of 2022 at a summit on Friday carefully choreographed to counter China's growing influence. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia, India and Japan - countries together known as the Quad - pledged at their first summit to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and to cooperate on maritime, cyber and economic security, issues vital to the four democracies in the face of challenges from Beijing. G7 expresses 'grave concerns' over electoral changes in Hong Kong

Foreign ministers in the G7 group of nations including the United States have expressed grave concerns at what they said was China's decision to fundamentally erode democratic elements of the electoral system in Hong Kong. The G7 released a statement that was tweeted by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, saying the recent decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system indicated that authorities in China were determined to eliminate dissenting voices and opinions in Hong Kong. US, India, Australia, Japan agree to send one billion vaccines across Asia by end-2022

Leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan agreed to pool financing, manufacturing and distribution capacity to send 1 billion coronavirus vaccines across Asia by the end of 2022, India's foreign secretary said on Friday. The so-called "Quad" group of four nations want to expand global vaccinations and counter China's growing vaccination diplomacy in Southeast Asia and around the world. India is the world's biggest vaccine maker. Daughter of top Mexican drug lord pleads guilty to U.S. charges

The daughter of the boss of one of Mexico's most powerful drug gangs has pleaded guilty to carrying out financial dealings with Mexican firms identified as narcotics traffickers, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. Court documents showed Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez made property transactions for six businesses providing material support to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) run by her father Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the department said in a press release.

