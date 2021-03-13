Left Menu

Former Trump coronavirus coordinator Birx takes job at Texas air purifier maker

Birx will join Dallas-based ActivePure as chief scientific and medical adviser, she and the company said on Friday. An expert in global health, Birx came to the White House in 2020 to help lead the Trump administration's response to the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 06:42 IST
Former Trump coronavirus coordinator Birx takes job at Texas air purifier maker

Dr. Deborah Birx, the former Trump White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, is taking a private sector job, joining a Texas manufacturer that says its purifiers clean COVID-19 from the air within minutes and from surfaces within hours. Birx will join Dallas-based ActivePure as chief scientific and medical adviser, she and the company said on Friday.

An expert in global health, Birx came to the White House in 2020 to help lead the Trump administration's response to the pandemic. But she was criticized for not standing up to former President Donald Trump as he played down the virus, predicted it would disappear, and questioned whether ingesting bleach could help cure infected Americans.

While her friend and former mentor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was promoted to become a top medical adviser to Democratic President Joe Biden, Birx did not get a job in the new administration. "The Biden administration wanted a clean slate," she told Reuters in an interview. "I understand that completely."

Birx left government earlier this week. She and Fauci, she said, asked themselves regularly what could have been done differently over the last year.

"When you have the 100,000 people we lost over the summer, and the 300,000 people we lost over the fall-winter surge, you have to ask yourself and have to know that it didn't go as well as it should have," she said. "All of us are responsible for that."

The coronavirus has killed more than 530,000 people in the United States, more than any other country. Birx said she was still processing regrets and steps she could have taken to do be more effective.

"I'm trying to rank order them," she said. "We have to be willing to step back and really analyze where we could have been and why we weren't more effective." Birx said she remained concerned about the level of testing in the country, but she praised the new administration for modeling mask-wearing and other behaviors that help to combat the virus.

Trump, a Republican, eschewed masks. "I think the messaging has been very good, very consistent," she said of the Biden team. "That's really important when you're asking people to change their behaviors."

In addition to her role at ActivePure, Birx has also joined the George W. Bush Institute as a global health fellow and the biopharmaceutical company Innoviva as a board member, she said.

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Trump coronavirus coordinator Birx takes job at Texas air purifier maker

Dr. Deborah Birx, the former Trump White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, is taking a private sector job, joining a Texas manufacturer that says its purifiers clean COVID-19 from the air within minutes and from surfaces within hour...

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's push to use employee statements as evidence in U.S. extradition case

The Canadian judge in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhous U.S. extradition case rejected her request to admit as evidence Huawei employee statements that contradict a U.S. claim she misled bankers about the companys business in Iran, a ruling said on ...

Rugby-Upheaval has made Rebels stronger says Melbourne's Wessels

Dave Wessels hailed his sides resilience after the Melbourne Rebels ended a month-long Super Rugby AU roadtrip with a backs-to-the-wall win over Western Force in Perth on Friday evening. The 10-7 victory came after the Rebels played the las...

New York's two senators join mounting calls for Governor Cuomo to resign

New Yorks two U.S. senators joined other leading Democrats in urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Friday after a seventh woman came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, and Ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021