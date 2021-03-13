Left Menu

Adityanath withdrawing cases against himself: BSP MP

But he is withdrawing cases registered against himself and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 13-03-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 11:37 IST
Adityanath withdrawing cases against himself: BSP MP

BSP MP Afzal Ansari has accused the BJP of indulging in politics of hatred and pushing the country backwards by five decades by ''destroying'' social harmony.

Ansari claimed that after the upcoming assembly elections to five states were over, the BJP government would divide Uttar Pradesh into four parts.

Speaking at a programme at Belthara Road in Ballia district on Friday evening, the Ghazipur MP hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of trying to be ''Mr Clean'' by withdrawing cases registered against him.

''Yogi ji says that his government is moving bulldozers over the mafia. But he is withdrawing cases registered against himself and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. This is against the Constitution,'' Ansari added. PTI CORR NAV HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International accolades for two Indian-origin South African women

Two young Indian-origin women from South Africas Pretoria city, a 21-year-old beauty products entrepreneur and a 30-year-old architect, have won international accolades for their exemplary leadership this week.Beauty products entrepreneur, ...

Angel Di Maria signs one-yr contract extension with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain PSG midfielder Angel Di Maria has signed a one-year contract extension with an option of a second year with the Ligue 1 champions on Friday. The 33-year-old has made 248 appearances for the side, scoring 87 goals and mak...

Haley Bennett to star alongside Cate Blanchett in 'Borderlands' movie

Actor Haley Bennett is set to star opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in Lionsgates big-screen adaptation of the video game Borderlands.Eli Roth is directing the film from a script by Emmy-winning Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Accordin...

BJP's top-notch leaders arrive at Nadda's residence in Delhi

Several top-notch leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have assembled at BJP National President Jagat Prakash Naddas residence on Saturday morning. According to the sources, the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021