West Bengal Assembly elections: Former CPI(M) leader Sankar Ghosh joins BJP

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-03-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 12:11 IST
Visual of former CPI(M) leader Sankar Ghosh joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Image Credit: ANI

Days after quitting Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), youth leader Sankar Ghosh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in Siliguri ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections. Ghosh was the former CPI(M) Secretariat member for the Darjeeling district and the member of the Board of Administrators at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

He had forwarded his resignation on Wednesday to Jiben Sarkar, party secretary revolting against CPI(M)'s alleged lack of democracy and he was expelled from CPI(M) for alleged anti-party activities on the same day. BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista were present at the function where a BJP flag was handed over to Ghosh.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)

