West Bengal Polls: Yashwant Sinha joins TMC

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Saturday ahead of the state's Assembly elections.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-03-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 13:00 IST
West Bengal Polls: Yashwant Sinha joins TMC
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Saturday ahead of the state's Assembly elections. "The country is facing an unprecedented situation today. The strength of democracy lies in the strength of the institutions of democracy. All these institutions including the judiciary have become weak now," said Sinha, right after joining TMC.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, "BJP during Atal Ji's time believed in consensus but today's government believes in crushing and conquering. Akalis, BJD have left the BJP. Today, who is standing with BJP?" He was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party until he decided to quit BJP in April 2018.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

As many as 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry (Union Territory), said Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora in February. Tamil Nadu assembly elections to be held in a single phase on April 6, Kerala also goes to polls on April 6; Assam assembly elections to be held in 3 phases- 1st phase of polling- March 27, second phase polling- April 1 and third phase of polling- April 6; Puducherry elections to be held on 6th April.

Counting of all votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

