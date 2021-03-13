Left Menu

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha joins TMC

Our values and principles are in danger.The strength of democracy lies in the robustness of its institutions, and all the institutions have been weakened systematically, Sinha said.The octogenarian leader pledged support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the BJP We welcome Yashwant Sinha to our party.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 13:11 IST
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha joins TMC

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, a bitter critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime, on Saturday joined Trinamool Congress days ahead of the high- octane West Bengal assembly polls.

Sinha, who served in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had quit the saffron party in 2018 after having serious differences with the party leadership.

His son Jayant Sinha is the BJP MP from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

''The country is passing through a strange situation. Our values and principles are in danger.

''The strength of democracy lies in the robustness of its institutions, and all the institutions have been weakened systematically,'' Sinha said.

The octogenarian leader pledged support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the BJP: ''We welcome Yashwant Sinha to our party. His participation would strengthen our fight against the BJP in the elections,'' TMC Lok Sabha party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay said.

Sinha had served as Union Finance minister twice- once in the Chandra Sekhar cabinet in 1990 and then again in the Vajpayee ministry.

He also held portfolio of External Affairs ministry in the Vajpayee cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura poll panel defers tribal council election to April 6

The state election commission has deferred a Tripura district council poll by two days to April 6, following objections by some political parties and a body of the Christian community to the earlier date which coincided with Easter Sunday.T...

Chahal surpasses Bumrah to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday became the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. The 30-year-old surpassed pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the first T20I against England here at the Narendra Modi Stad...

Jharkhand govt only makes announcements, never fulfills them: BJP state president

By Amit Kumar Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party BJP President Deepak Prakash on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government saying that it only makes announcements but never fulfills them.His remarks came after the Jharkhand ...

L Scott Caldwell to play lead role in movie ‘Bingo'

Veteran actor L Scott Caldwell is set to star in Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Studios thriller feature Bingo.According to Variety, the Tony Award-winning actor will play Delores, the witty, loyal and tough grandmother at the centre of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021