Left Menu

ECI finds Bengal govt report on Mamata 'attack' sketchy, asks chief secy to elaborate

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 13:50 IST
ECI finds Bengal govt report on Mamata 'attack' sketchy, asks chief secy to elaborate

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has found the report submitted by the West Bengal government on the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram on March 10 as ''sketchy'' and asked Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate it, a poll official said on Saturday.

The chief secretary has been asked to furnish details like how the incident took place and who could be behind it by Saturday, he said.

''The report submitted by the West Bengal government appeared to be quite sketchy and without any details of the incident like how it happened or who could be behind it. We have asked the state administration to furnish more details,'' the official told PTI.

The state government's report submitted to the ECI on Friday evening referred to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot but has no mention of the ''4-5 people'', who Banerjee alleged had attacked her, he said.

It said there was no clear video footage of the alleged attack that took place in Birulia Bazar of Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday evening.

After the incident, the ECI sought a report from the state government and appointed two poll observers for the state.

The chief minister has left her Bhowanipore constituency in Kolkata to fight former aide and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, where an anti-land acquisition movement catapulted her party to power in 2011.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province

A powerful car bomb near a police station on Friday night killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others in Afghanistans western Herat province, officials said. Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and ch...

Tripura poll panel defers tribal council election to April 6

The state election commission has deferred a Tripura district council poll by two days to April 6, following objections by some political parties and a body of the Christian community to the earlier date which coincided with Easter Sunday.T...

Chahal surpasses Bumrah to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday became the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. The 30-year-old surpassed pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the first T20I against England here at the Narendra Modi Stad...

Jharkhand govt only makes announcements, never fulfills them: BJP state president

By Amit Kumar Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party BJP President Deepak Prakash on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government saying that it only makes announcements but never fulfills them.His remarks came after the Jharkhand ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021