Left Menu

Jharkhand govt only makes announcements, never fulfills them: BJP state president

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Deepak Prakash on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government saying that it only makes announcements but never fulfills them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 14:26 IST
Jharkhand govt only makes announcements, never fulfills them: BJP state president
Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Deepak Prakash. (Photo: Twitter @dprakashbjp) . Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Deepak Prakash on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government saying that it only makes announcements but never fulfills them.

His remarks came after the Jharkhand Cabinet on Friday approved an employment policy that requires 75 per cent of all private-sector jobs up to a salary of Rs 30,000 per month to be reserved for people of the state. "This type of announcement is an attempt to confuse the public once again. First, the Hemant Soren government brought employment policy to the Legislative Assembly and clarified its plans. During the previous BJP government, the people were given jobs. Around 65,000 contract workers have become unemployed since then. The Jharkhand government is cheating the youth by false promises," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP told ANI over the phone.

Hitting out at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government, Soren said the promise of employment to 5 lakh people annually has not been fulfilled. "There is a big gap between the Jharkhand government's words and actions. This confuses the people. In his manifesto, Soren said that we will give employment to 5 lakh people annually and if they do not provide employment then they will give employment allowance. He further said he would resign if this was not fulfilled. In such a situation, it seems that the government of Jharkhand is the government of announcements," he said.

Earlier, Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has approved a bill that would provide 75 per cent reservation in the private sector jobs for the people of the state. The Haryana State Employment Of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, which was passed by the state assembly last year, will provide a quota for local people in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports 21,049 daily coronavirus cases, most since November

Poland reported 21,049 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, health ministry data showed, the highest figure since November 2020.The health ministry said there were a further 343 coronavirus-related deaths. In total, Poland has reported 1,88...

Ind vs Eng: Vaughan, Jaffer engage in banter as visitors overpower hosts in first T20I

While England and India are busy fighting it out on the field in the T20I series, former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer have been engaging in banter on Twitter after the hosts lost the opening T20I on Friday. It all started whe...

$400 million ADB loan to help Philippines purchase Covid-19 vaccines

The Philippines has become the first recipient of financing support under the Asian Development Banks ADBs Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility APVAX with approval of a 400 million dollar loan that will help the country purchase safe and ef...

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, while 23 crore tests have b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021