BJP's NV Subhash calls Owaisi 'chameleon' over 'slave' remark against AIADMK

BJP leader NV Subhash has called AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi "chameleons" and said he changes colors according to circumstances.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-03-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 14:31 IST
Spokesperson of BJP Telangana, NV Subhash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader NV Subhash has called AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi "chameleons" and said he changes colors according to circumstances. "The way Owaisi forged an alliance with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, BJP also stitched an alliance with AIADMK, AIMIM chief should take back his word 'slave' as it would hurt the sentiments, people of Tamil Nadu," Subhash said.

The BJP leader said former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was a charismatic leader in Dravidian politics and the AIADMK will be her party forever. Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that AIADMK is no longer Jayalalithaa's party, and has 'unfortunately' turned into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slave.

The BJP leader expressed confidence that the BJP-AIADMK alliance would form government in Tamil Nadu. AIMIM is contesting in three assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri, and Sankarapuram in alliance with Dinakaran's AMMK.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

