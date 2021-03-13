DMK releases poll manifesto for Tamil Nadu, promises to reduce fuel prices, free travel for women in public transport

Left Menu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) promised to reduce prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per liter respectively and a subsidy of Rs 100 on LPG gas cylinder if the party comes to power in the state.

13-03-2021
Visual of DMK President MK Stalin releasing party manifesto. Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) promised to reduce prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per liter respectively and a subsidy of Rs 100 on LPG gas cylinder if the party comes to power in the state. In its election manifesto, the party also promised to increase 10 per cent reservation in government jobs for women and free travel for them in public transport.

DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday released DMK's manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Among over 500 poll promises include separate courts to deal with corruption cases allegedly by the AIADMK ministers, grievances redressal camps in all constituencies and live broadcast of Tamil Nadu Assembly sessions.

The DMK promised that auto-rickshaw drivers will be given Rs 10,000 subsidy for buying rickshaws, Rs 10,000 subsidy to small-scale farmers for buying motor pumps for irrigation purposes and Rs 24,000 financial aid for pregnant women.The manifesto said that prices of Aavin milk will be reduced by Rs 3 per litre on and 1-kilogram extra sugar will be given in public distribution shops. According to the DMK's manifesto, an act will be passed to make Tamil a compulsory language in schools including schools run by the Central Government till class 8.

The party also promised a flood mitigation committee will be formed and a separate budget for the agriculture sector. "Educational loans of students below 30 years of age will be waived and financial aid of Rs 1,500 to people above 60 years. Free sanitary napkins for school and college girls. Village priest salary and pension will be increased. Renovation of temples will be done at a cost of Rs 1,000 crores while the renovation of Mosques and Churches at cost of Rs 200 crores," according to th manifesto.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

