Tamil Nadu polls: DMK releases candidates list, gives tickets to 49 new faces, 74 sitting MLAs

As many as 49 new faces will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ticket as the party released its list of 173 candidates on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-03-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 14:49 IST
DMK President MK Stalin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 49 new faces will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ticket as the party released its list of 173 candidates on Friday. The DMK, which is out of power since 2011 in the state, is in a head-to-head battle with ruling party AIADMK in nearly 130 constituencies.

MK Stalin-led party has given the ticket to 74 sitting MLAs out of 80 elected in 2016. DMK president M K Stalin will seek a third term from Kolathur constituency while his son Udhayanidhi Stalin is set to make his electoral debut from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat.

A Vetri Azhagan, grandson of the party's late general secretary K Anbazhagan has been fielded in Villivakkam constituency in the capital city. DMK General secretary Durai Murugan will contest for the tenth consecutive time from Katpadi.

Among first-timers include J Karunanidhi and Dr Ezhilan - contesting from T Nagar and Thousand lights constituencies respectively. The party fielded T Sampath Kumar to take on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Edappadi constituency in Salem district and gave the ticket to Thanga Tamilselvan in Bodinayakkanur from where Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is seeking another term.

The DMK will contest 173 seats out of the total 234, while 187 will contest under the DMK symbol. DMK will contest 173 seats while apportioning a total of 61 seats to its alliance partners. MK Stalin-led party has allotted 25 seats to its Congress party, and six each for CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Candidates of MDMK, Tamilaga Vazhurimai Katchi, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, Forward Bloc, Makkal Viduthalai Katchi and one of the two candidates of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi would contest on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the AIADMK won 134 seats, the DMK bagged 80 seats and Congress managed to secure only 8 seats. The BJP drew a blank.

In 2019, the DMK-led front had won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in 2019 general elections. (ANI)

