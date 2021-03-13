Left Menu

Kerala polls: Congress' Chenithalla to contest from Haripad Seat

Congress leader Ramesh Chenithalla on Saturday announced that he would be contesting the upcoming state assembly elections from the Haripad constituency.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-03-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 16:30 IST
Kerala polls: Congress' Chenithalla to contest from Haripad Seat
Congress leader Ramesh Chenithalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ramesh Chenithalla on Saturday announced that he would be contesting the upcoming state assembly elections from the Haripad constituency. Referring to Haripad as his "mother", Chenithalla further said the people of the constituency love him and that he could not leave the constituency.

"I will contest from the Haripad constituency. Haripad is like my mother. The people there love me. I can't leave the constituency. So, I will contest from there," said Chenithalla. With barely 26 days to go for Kerala assembly elections, the final list for Congress, which was expected to be declared on Friday, has been again postponed with the party announcing that 81 candidates have been finalised, out of the 91 seats it will be contesting.

This comes at a time when the constituent partners of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have gone ahead and declared their candidates. The Congress is expected to announce its final list by Sunday. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC directs accused to do community service at gurdwara, quashes FIR

The Delhi High Court has directed a 21-year-old man to do community service at Bangla Sahib gurdwara here for a month while quashing a criminal case against him.While imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the court said the man must learn to contro...

Without taking names, UP CM likens Yadav clan to Mahabharata’s characters

Without taking names, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday likened Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadavs family members to characters in the Mahabharata. Kaka, chacha, mama, naana uncle, maternal uncle, maternal grandfa...

One-day general strike to protest hike in yarn prices

Coimbatore, Mar 13 PTI All trade associations, related to knitwear sector, and trade unions in nearby Tirupur are to go on a one-day strike by closing all shops on March 15.The strike is to control the exorbitantly rising yarn prices and br...

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches COVID Raksha 2.0 in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday launched a new version of the COVID Raksha helpline for the residents of Bengaluru South. The helpline is accessible on 080 6191 4960, to assist citizens during the union governments vacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021