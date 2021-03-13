Left Menu

Mamata offered to be exchanged for Kandhar hostages, claims Yashwant Sinha

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, on Saturday claimed that Mamata Banerjee had offered herself to be taken as hostage in exchange for passengers of Indian Airlines Flight 814, commonly known as IC 814, which was taken to Afghanistan's Kandahar by Pakistan-backed hijackers in 1999.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-03-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 16:47 IST
Mamata offered to be exchanged for Kandhar hostages, claims Yashwant Sinha
Yashwant Sinha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, on Saturday claimed that Mamata Banerjee had offered herself to be taken as hostage in exchange for passengers of Indian Airlines Flight 814, commonly known as IC 814, which was taken to Afghanistan's Kandahar by Pakistan-backed hijackers in 1999. Addressing a press conference after joining the TMC, Sinha said, "Mamata Banerjee wanted to offer herself as a hostage in exchange for passengers of the hijacked plane in 'Kandahar incident' for the country."

India had to release three terrorists, including Masood Azhar to ensure the hostages' release. Sinha was the union finance minister at the time under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The 83-year-old further said that the recent attack on Banerjee in Nandigram served as the "tipping point" behind his decision to join the TMC. "The tipping point was the attack on Mamata ji in Nandigram. It was the moment of decision to join TMC and support Mamata ji," said Sinha.

Sinha further lashed out at the BJP-led central government and said the latter believes in "crushing and conquering" ideas. "BJP during Atal Ji's time believed in consensus but today's government believes in crushing and conquering ideas. Akalis, BJD have left the BJP. Today, who is standing with BJP?" asked Sinha.

In September 2020, Akali Dal had snapped its ties with BJP as they did not support the recently enacted farm laws. The resignation of the former cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal created a furore among the ties. West Bengal will witness eight-phased assembly polls beginning March 27. The counting will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC directs accused to do community service at gurdwara, quashes FIR

The Delhi High Court has directed a 21-year-old man to do community service at Bangla Sahib gurdwara here for a month while quashing a criminal case against him.While imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the court said the man must learn to contro...

Without taking names, UP CM likens Yadav clan to Mahabharata’s characters

Without taking names, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday likened Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadavs family members to characters in the Mahabharata. Kaka, chacha, mama, naana uncle, maternal uncle, maternal grandfa...

One-day general strike to protest hike in yarn prices

Coimbatore, Mar 13 PTI All trade associations, related to knitwear sector, and trade unions in nearby Tirupur are to go on a one-day strike by closing all shops on March 15.The strike is to control the exorbitantly rising yarn prices and br...

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches COVID Raksha 2.0 in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday launched a new version of the COVID Raksha helpline for the residents of Bengaluru South. The helpline is accessible on 080 6191 4960, to assist citizens during the union governments vacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021