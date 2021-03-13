DMK manifesto hollow, full of false promises: Minister

Coimbatore, Mar 13 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Saturday described the DMK manifesto as hollow and full of false promises.

Talking to reporters at the AIADMK main office here, he said Chief Minister K Palaniswami has already given a hint about the AIADMK's manifesto, which would be the real 'hero' in the polls.

Advertisement

The DMK manifesto has full of false promises and totally hollow, he said.

Claiming that a 'Palaniswami wave' is sweeping across Tamil Nadu, Velumani said the AIADMK is sure to return to power with Palaniswami becoming the Chief Minister again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)