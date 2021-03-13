Left Menu

Stage set for MLC election from 2 Graduates' constituencies

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:13 IST
The stage is set for Sunday's polling to the Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates' constituencies wheremulti-cornered contests are being witnessed.

Polling would be held from 8 AM to 4 PM for Mahabubnagar- Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates' constituencies.

Jumbo-sized ballot boxes and large ballot papers have been readied for the polling in view of the large number of candidates in fray.

As many as 93 candidates are contesting from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency while 71 nominees are in the fray from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

Over 10 lakh graduates would be exercising their franchise in preferential method at 1,530 polling stations.

The campaigning for the election from the two Graduates' constituencies witnessed a war of words between the ruling TRS and opposition BJP and Congress.

Against the backdrop of unexpected setbacks in the Dubbak Assembly seat bypoll and Hyderabad civic polls late last year, the ruling TRS made a determined bid to win the two Council seats and deployed state ministers, MPs and other leaders for the campaign.

In a surprise move, TRS fielded former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's daughter S Vani Devi, an educationist and artist, as its candidate from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituency.

Sitting MLC and BJP leader N Ramachander Rao, however, put up a spirited campaign. Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman and other leaders canvassed for the BJP nominee.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addressed two meetings recently to support Ramachander Rao's candidature.

TRS Working President and state minister K T Rama Rao, who spearheaded the TRS' campaign, attacked the BJP over the NDA government allegedly not implementing the promises made to Telangana at the time of bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh and allegedly not providing two crore jobs in the country every year as promised.

The BJP, meanwhile, sought to corner the ruling TRS for allegedly neglecting the education sector and not providing jobs, among others.

The Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency is witnessing a keen contest as former minister G Chinna Reddy (Congress), TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana and former MLC K Nageshwar, a prominent analyst, and others are also in the fray.

The TRS fielded sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' constituency while the BJP candidate is G Premender Reddy. Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) leader M Kodandaram is in the fray from the constituency.

The counting of votes would be taken up on March 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

