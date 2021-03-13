Left Menu

Parody tracks add heft to poll battle cry in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:22 IST
With election campaigning in West Bengal having reached fever pitch, parties are looking for ways to spice up the battle cry, with some of them launching snappy poll slogans and parodies of popular songs to take a jibe at rival camps.

After the raging success of TMC's 'khela hobe' number, the Left has come up with its own version of Shah Rukh Khan's 'lungi dance' hit song from 'Chennai Express', as it sought to mellifluously criticise the policies of the BJP-led Centre as well as the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.

Sharpening its attack on the TMC, the parody touches various issues such as coal pilferage from abandoned mines, Sarada scam, 'cut-money' allegations.

It does not spare the saffron camp either, calling out the party over escalating fuel prices, privatization of profit making PSUs among other issues.

The 3.14-minute song -- Hal pherao lal pherao -- asks people to vote for the Left Front to restore West Bengal's glory.

Senior party leader and its candidate from Jadavpur, Sujan Chakraborty, said the parody, which has gone viral on social media, aims to reach out to a wider audience.

Shubhajit Sarkar, the state committee member of SFI -- the CPI(M) students wing said, ''We hope to drive home our inherent messages through music.'' ''After the overwhelming success of 'Tumpa Sona' parody, which egged on people to attend the February 28 Brigade Rally (by the Left, Congress and the ISF), we are sure this one, too, will hit the right notes,'' he added.

Earlier, the BJP had released its campaign song 'Pishi Jao', recreating the famous ''Bella ciao'' song of Italy.

In the video, the saffron party talks about the problems faced by the people of West Bengal under Mamata Bannerjee's rule and asks ''Pishi'' (as Banerjee is sarcastically referred to by the opposition camp for allegedly favouring his nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee)to leave the seat of power in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

