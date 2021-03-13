Left Menu

Rajapaksa siblings firmly united; will take Sri Lanka forward: Gotabaya Rajpaksa

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:22 IST
Rajapaksa siblings firmly united; will take Sri Lanka forward: Gotabaya Rajpaksa

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has praised his brothers, saying that all three of them are firmly united and anyone trying to drive a wedge between them will not succeed.

In a comment made by the president at a political gathering on Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa praised the maturity of his elder brother Mahinda, the prime minister, and the younger brother Basil, the key presidential adviser.

''Mahinda Rajapaksa is currently one of the greatest leaders not only here but also in Asia. His political experience, maturity and knowledge cannot be matched by anyone,'' he said during the programme.

''His mature leadership is a great relief to me in taking the country forward,'' he was quoted as saying by an official statement released on Saturday.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa,71, praised Basil as the man who created the Rajapaksa political party, the Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) and the force behind the political environment for them to return to power after the defeat of Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2015.

In the recent months some of the ruling coalition seniors were mooting the idea that Gotabaya Rajapaksa be allowed to take over the reins of the ruling SLPP from Mahinda Rajapaksa. This move has met with stiff resistance from the senior Rajapaksa loyalists who have demanded disciplinary action against those who sought Mahinda's replacement as the party leader.

The President's comments are a reference to such moves, ''if anyone is trying to create problems between us (among the Rajapaksa brothers) let me tell them that they won't succeed. We are no such family''.

Gotabaya, who is four years younger to Mahinda, 75, regained the full powers of the presidency when he was elected president in November 2019.

He abolished the 19th Amendment to the Constitution that made the prime minister's position more powerful.

He said both Mahinda and Basil, senior to him in politics, had never interfered in matters of governance.

This is not the only time the powerful Rajapaksa brothers have been running the country.

The Rajapaksa family -- including Basil Rajapaksa, 69, has dominated Sri Lankan politics for two decades.

The two brothers -- Rajapaksa and Gotabaya -- led a decisive campaign that helped end the island nation's three decade long civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC directs accused to do community service at gurdwara, quashes FIR

The Delhi High Court has directed a 21-year-old man to do community service at Bangla Sahib gurdwara here for a month while quashing a criminal case against him.While imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the court said the man must learn to contro...

Without taking names, UP CM likens Yadav clan to Mahabharata’s characters

Without taking names, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday likened Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadavs family members to characters in the Mahabharata. Kaka, chacha, mama, naana uncle, maternal uncle, maternal grandfa...

One-day general strike to protest hike in yarn prices

Coimbatore, Mar 13 PTI All trade associations, related to knitwear sector, and trade unions in nearby Tirupur are to go on a one-day strike by closing all shops on March 15.The strike is to control the exorbitantly rising yarn prices and br...

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches COVID Raksha 2.0 in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday launched a new version of the COVID Raksha helpline for the residents of Bengaluru South. The helpline is accessible on 080 6191 4960, to assist citizens during the union governments vacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021