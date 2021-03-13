Left Menu

Programs to celebrate four years of BJP govt in Uttarakhand cancelled

Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the programs, scheduled for March 18, to celebrate the completion of four years of BJP government in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:58 IST
Programs to celebrate four years of BJP govt in Uttarakhand cancelled
Tirath Singh paid a courtesy visit to former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the programs, scheduled for March 18, to celebrate the completion of four years of BJP government in the state. The decision was made soon after the cabinet expansion by the newly-appointed chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash issued orders in this regard on Saturday. On Wednesday, Tirath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, took oath as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

He replaced Trivendra Singh, who had stepped down from the post on Tuesday. Trivendra Singh's resignation had come after Dushyant Gautam and Dr Raman Singh had submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK criticises China for violating Sino-British Declaration

Britains foreign secretary on Saturday criticised China for continuing to violate the Sino-British Joint Declaration as Beijing further tightens control over Hong Kong. Dominic Raab said Beijings decision to impose radical changes to restri...

PM Modi, Lankan Prez discuss topical developments, cooperation in multilateral forums

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which they reviewed topical developments as well as ongoing cooperation between both the countries in bilateral and mu...

Working in night shifts may increase cancer risk, reveals study

A novel study led by a team of researchers from the Washington State University has shed light on the clues as to why night shift workers may be at increased risk of developing certain types of cancer compared to those who work regular dayt...

Akhilesh Yadav, 20 SP workers booked over alleged assault on journalists in Moradabad

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and 20 party workers in connection with alleged assault on some journalists in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad, police said on Saturday.An FIR was registered at Pakhwara polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021