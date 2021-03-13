Programs to celebrate four years of BJP govt in Uttarakhand cancelled
Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the programs, scheduled for March 18, to celebrate the completion of four years of BJP government in the state.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:58 IST
Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the programs, scheduled for March 18, to celebrate the completion of four years of BJP government in the state. The decision was made soon after the cabinet expansion by the newly-appointed chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.
Chief Secretary Om Prakash issued orders in this regard on Saturday. On Wednesday, Tirath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, took oath as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.
He replaced Trivendra Singh, who had stepped down from the post on Tuesday. Trivendra Singh's resignation had come after Dushyant Gautam and Dr Raman Singh had submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
