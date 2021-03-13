Punjab AAP chief holds public meetings to galvanise support for ‘Kisan Mahasammelan’

Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann on Saturday held three public meetings in Mansa district to garner support for the party’s 'Kisan Mahasammelan' on March 21 aimed at strengthening the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's new agri laws.

Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, said Delhi Chief Minister and the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal will come to Punjab for the event.

During his meetings at Ulakh, Makha and Kharak Singh Wala villages, Mann appealed to the people to attend the event at Baghapurana in Moga district in large numbers to show the nation that the farmers’ agitation is still strong.

“When Arvind Kejriwal speaks about farmers' issues, the nation listens. But, we all need to show that the people of Punjab are standing strong in favour of the farmers. We need to show that we are united,” a party statement quoted Mann as saying.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in the state assembly and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema held a roadshow at Ajnala in Amritsar district to galvanise support for the event.

