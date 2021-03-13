Isha founder thanks Stalin on fund allocation for temple restoration

Isha Foundation founder and Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday expressed gratitude to DMK president M K Stalin on the allocation of funds for temple restoration in the party manifesto.

''Gratitude & congratulations on the allocation of funds for temple restoration in your manifesto.Thank you Shri.@mkstalin. -Sg #FreeTNTemples,'' he tweeted.

''Long term well-being and development of these temples can only be assured by devolution of temples to be managed by devotees. Hope to see a favourable movement in this direction -Sg @mkstalin #FreeTNTemples,'' he added.

