Isha founder thanks Stalin on fund allocation for temple restoration

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 13-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 19:31 IST
''Gratitude & congratulations on the allocation of funds for temple restoration in your manifesto.Thank you Shri.@mkstalin. -Sg #FreeTNTemples,'' he tweeted. Image Credit: Flickr

Isha Foundation founder and Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday expressed gratitude to DMK president M K Stalin on the allocation of funds for temple restoration in the party manifesto.

''Gratitude & congratulations on the allocation of funds for temple restoration in your manifesto.Thank you Shri.@mkstalin. -Sg #FreeTNTemples,'' he tweeted.

''Long term well-being and development of these temples can only be assured by devolution of temples to be managed by devotees. Hope to see a favourable movement in this direction -Sg @mkstalin #FreeTNTemples,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

