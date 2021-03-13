President Kovind arrives at Varanasi on three-day visit
He will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and take part in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.The President was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here. The chief minister presented a bouquet to the President.PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 13-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 19:32 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family arrived at Varanasi on a three-day visit on Saturday. He will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and take part in the "Ganga Aarti" at Dashashwamedh Ghat.
The President was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here. The chief minister presented a bouquet to the President. Tourism Minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MP BP Saroj, MLA Saurabh Srivastava and IG Vijay Singh Meena were also present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Centre has approved UP govt's proposal for international airport in Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath
UP managed to control Encephalitis by 75 per cent: CM Yogi Adityanath
'Jai Shri Ram' slogan not allowed in Bengal but people won't allow this to continue: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Malda rally
'Love Jihad' incidents happening in Bengal: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Malda rally.
Yogi Adityanath flays TMC for attempting to ban 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan in Bengal