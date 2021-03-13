Left Menu

We will appeal to Nandigram voters not to vote for BJP: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will appeal to voters of Nandigram not to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly polls.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:53 IST
We will appeal to Nandigram voters not to vote for BJP: Rakesh Tikait
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will appeal to voters of Nandigram not to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly polls. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha held a 'mahapanchayat' earlier in the day in Kolkata against the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre.

"We are going to Nandigram to tell people that crops are not being purchased at the minimum support price (MSP). We will appeal to them not to vote for the BJP as they have looted the country," Tikait told media persons here. Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest of West Bengal elections with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined BJP in December last year.

Adhikari had earlier said that BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram. Elections to West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning, while 23 crore tests h...

Air Corps helicopter vaccine drop brings relief to tiny Irish island

The Air Corps pilots landed their helicopter on the tiny Irish island of Arranmore just before lunch on Thursday and handed over their precious cargo of COVID-19 vaccines to Dr. Kevin Quinn and his grinning daughter Aoife. The arrival of fi...

Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republics opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is locate...

Hockey Women National Championship: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra secure wins on day four

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra registered wins on day four of the 11th Hockey India sub-junior women national championship 2021 here in Simdega on Saturday. In Pool G, Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Bengal 5-0 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021