C'garh: BJP leaders discuss issues on eve of state working committee meet

Senior BJP leaders of Chhattisgarh on Saturday discussed issues to be taken up during the meeting of the state working committee of the saffron party scheduled on Sunday, a party functionary said.

Discussions were held on the future course of action, issues on which the ruling Congress will be targeted and political resolutions to be brought in the state working committee meet, party's state media in-charge Nalineesh Thokne said.

Advertisement

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh, state BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik were among the senior leaders who were present in the meeting held here at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the state office of the BJP, he said.

Addressing the meeting, Sai said the organisational activities in the state will be carried forward based on the directions given during the party's National Working Committee committing, he said.

Along with strengthening the organisation, the focus will be on an action plan to target the ''dictatorial'' ruling Congress, Sai said.

Hitting out at the Congress government, Raman Singh said it failed on all fronts particularly on maintaining the law and order.

In the constituency of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, five members of a family were found dead in a mysterious condition in Bathena village (on March 6) while four members of a family were murdered in Khudmuda (in December last), Singh said.

All such incidents indicate that the law and order situation has collapsed, Singh alleged.

The state working committee meeting will be held in two sessions in Kushabhau Thakre Parisar wherein BJP's national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and state's incharge D Purandeswari take part, Thokne said.

After being in power for 15 years in Chhattisgarh, the BJP lost to Congress in the 2018 Assembly polls and at present has 15 MLAs in the 90-member House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)