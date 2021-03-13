Left Menu

C'garh: BJP leaders discuss issues on eve of state working committee meet

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:12 IST
C'garh: BJP leaders discuss issues on eve of state working committee meet

Senior BJP leaders of Chhattisgarh on Saturday discussed issues to be taken up during the meeting of the state working committee of the saffron party scheduled on Sunday, a party functionary said.

Discussions were held on the future course of action, issues on which the ruling Congress will be targeted and political resolutions to be brought in the state working committee meet, party's state media in-charge Nalineesh Thokne said.

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh, state BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik were among the senior leaders who were present in the meeting held here at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the state office of the BJP, he said.

Addressing the meeting, Sai said the organisational activities in the state will be carried forward based on the directions given during the party's National Working Committee committing, he said.

Along with strengthening the organisation, the focus will be on an action plan to target the ''dictatorial'' ruling Congress, Sai said.

Hitting out at the Congress government, Raman Singh said it failed on all fronts particularly on maintaining the law and order.

In the constituency of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, five members of a family were found dead in a mysterious condition in Bathena village (on March 6) while four members of a family were murdered in Khudmuda (in December last), Singh said.

All such incidents indicate that the law and order situation has collapsed, Singh alleged.

The state working committee meeting will be held in two sessions in Kushabhau Thakre Parisar wherein BJP's national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and state's incharge D Purandeswari take part, Thokne said.

After being in power for 15 years in Chhattisgarh, the BJP lost to Congress in the 2018 Assembly polls and at present has 15 MLAs in the 90-member House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning, while 23 crore tests h...

Air Corps helicopter vaccine drop brings relief to tiny Irish island

The Air Corps pilots landed their helicopter on the tiny Irish island of Arranmore just before lunch on Thursday and handed over their precious cargo of COVID-19 vaccines to Dr. Kevin Quinn and his grinning daughter Aoife. The arrival of fi...

Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republics opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is locate...

Hockey Women National Championship: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra secure wins on day four

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra registered wins on day four of the 11th Hockey India sub-junior women national championship 2021 here in Simdega on Saturday. In Pool G, Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Bengal 5-0 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021