Left Menu

How will Congress, which was unable to construct toilets, make the future of Assam? asks Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani asked at an election rally in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday how the Congress party, which was not able to construct toilets for the poor in the region, would make the future of Assam?

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:16 IST
How will Congress, which was unable to construct toilets, make the future of Assam? asks Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Smriti Irani asked at an election rally in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday how the Congress party, which was not able to construct toilets for the poor in the region, would make the future of Assam? The Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development asked this question at an election rally in Samaguri.

"Did Modi ever ask religion and caste of the people when he gave toilets to 10 crore people and opened Jan Dhan accounts?" Before Modi, no one ever imagined that the leader of the country would talk about constructing toilets for the safety of poor women from the podium of Red Fort, she added. "When the Congress was at the Centre, it did not even release the Rs 60,000 crore to Assam under the 13th Finance Commission. But, when the Narendra Modi government came, it released Rs 1,70,000 crore under the 15th Finance Commission," she claimed.

" The Congress never gives money to the poor, but the hand (symbol of Congress) snatches it from people's pockets," she added. She appealed to the people to vote for the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The minister further said that it is the BJP government that introduced health insurance of Rs 2 lakh at a premium of Re 1 for the poor people. Without naming former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Irani said, "There are some tall leaders of Congress from Assam and they even became the PM. But, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) came to Assam only during Narendra Modi''s tenure."

Assam will go to the polls between March 27 and April 6 in three phases to elect 126 members of the legislative assembly. The counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian opposition supporters surround government buildings

Hundreds of opposition supporters surrounded government buildings in Armenias capital on Saturday to push for the resignation of the countrys prime minister.Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced demands to step down since Armenia suffere...

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning, while 23 crore tests h...

Air Corps helicopter vaccine drop brings relief to tiny Irish island

The Air Corps pilots landed their helicopter on the tiny Irish island of Arranmore just before lunch on Thursday and handed over their precious cargo of COVID-19 vaccines to Dr. Kevin Quinn and his grinning daughter Aoife. The arrival of fi...

Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republics opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is locate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021