President Kovind offers prayers at Varanasi's Vishwanath temple, attends 'Ganga Aarti'

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family members offered prayers at Varanasi's Vishwanath temple and attended a ''Ganga Aarti'' on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion. President Kovind is on a three-day visit to the state and had arrived at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Saturday. He was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath there.

The President also inspected the Vishwanath temple corridor. He will pay a visit to the Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur on Sunday, the second day of his three-day visit, after attending some programmes in Sonbhadra.

