Left Menu

President Kovind offers prayers at Varanasi's Vishwanath temple, attends 'Ganga Aarti'

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family members offered prayers at Varanasis Vishwanath temple and attended a Ganga Aarti on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion. He was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath there.The President also inspected the Vishwanath temple corridor.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:19 IST
President Kovind offers prayers at Varanasi's Vishwanath temple, attends 'Ganga Aarti'
President Kovind is on a three-day visit to the state and had arrived at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family members offered prayers at Varanasi's Vishwanath temple and attended a ''Ganga Aarti'' on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion. President Kovind is on a three-day visit to the state and had arrived at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Saturday. He was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath there.

The President also inspected the Vishwanath temple corridor. He will pay a visit to the Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur on Sunday, the second day of his three-day visit, after attending some programmes in Sonbhadra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian opposition supporters surround government buildings

Hundreds of opposition supporters surrounded government buildings in Armenias capital on Saturday to push for the resignation of the countrys prime minister.Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced demands to step down since Armenia suffere...

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning, while 23 crore tests h...

Air Corps helicopter vaccine drop brings relief to tiny Irish island

The Air Corps pilots landed their helicopter on the tiny Irish island of Arranmore just before lunch on Thursday and handed over their precious cargo of COVID-19 vaccines to Dr. Kevin Quinn and his grinning daughter Aoife. The arrival of fi...

Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republics opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is locate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021