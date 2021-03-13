Not enough that Indo-Pacific region is open and free, India must be so too: Chidambaram

Not enough that Indo-Pacific region is open and free, India must be so too: ChidambaramPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:55 IST
A day after the Quad leaders' summit, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday took a dig at the government, saying it is not enough that the Indo-Pacific region is open and free, India must be so too.
In a first such summit, the Quad leaders -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga -- vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values and unconstrained by coercion.
''It is not enough that, as the Quad leaders said, the Indo-Pacific region is open and free. India must be open and free,'' Chidambaram tweeted.
''The repressive laws and the suppression of dissent are not the hallmarks of an open and free country,'' he said.
