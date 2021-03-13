Left Menu

Minister visits violence hit Bhainsa, assures help to victims

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 23:04 IST
Minister visits violence hit Bhainsa, assures help to victims
The minister said a thorough investigation would be held into the violence and those found responsible would not be spared. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Forest and Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy Saturday visited Bhainsa town, rocked by communal clashes recently, and assured help to the victims.

The incidents had badly affected daily wage earners, those dependent on small businesses and the middle class, an official release quoted him as saying.

The minister said a thorough investigation would be held into the violence and those found responsible would not be spared.

The incident on the night of March 7 left nine people, including three police personnel and two journalists, injured.

Two houses and several vehicles were set ablaze by miscreants during the violence that broke out after an altercation between a couple of youths of different communities over a motorcycle accident.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao said his party would raise the Bhainsa issue, the recent floods in Hyderabad and other matters in the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly, beginning on March 15 BJP leader Muralidhar Rao, who visited some of the victims at a private hospital here, alleged that Bhainsa is one of the centres where radicalization was taking place.

The VHP's state unit, in a release, demanded that the National Investigation Agency conduct a probe into the alleged involvement of a political party and some other organisations in the incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy announces plan to vaccinate at least 80% of population by September

Italy said on Saturday it aims to vaccinate at least 80 of its population by September through ramping up the daily vaccination campaign.Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, the new special commissioner for coronavirus, released a national plan to is...

BJP MLA irked at the way PM banner was removed after MP event

Some Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders complained to Union Minister Harsh Vardhan that a security official pulled off a banner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi disrespectfully after a function at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on ...

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Congo Republic on Saturday has signed two mining conventions with Congos Sangha Mining to exploit iron ore on licenses the government withdrew last year from Australian miners Sundance and Equatorial Resources, and Nevis-registered Avima. T...

Haryana Speaker forms panel over state's agri produce marketing act

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a five-member committee over the states agriculture produce marketing act.The five-member committee comprises MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra from the Congress, Abhe Singh Yadav and Sudhir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021