Left Menu

Biden, Japan PM Suga likely to meet in Washington on April 9 - media

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on April 9, the first foreign leader to meet the president in the White House, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-03-2021 07:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 07:25 IST
Biden, Japan PM Suga likely to meet in Washington on April 9 - media

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on April 9, the first foreign leader to meet the president in the White House, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday. The two are expected to agree to strengthen the bilateral alliance and their commitment to the freedom of passage in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, the Yomiuri reported without citing sources.

Calls to the prime minister's office were not answered. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday that Suga will make the visit in the first half of April. Suga's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was the first foreign leader to meet Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, soon after he was elected president in 2016.

Biden and Suga joined the leaders of India and Australia in a virtual summit on Friday, vowing the "Quad" nations would supply up to a billion doses of coronavirus vaccine across Asia by the end of 2022, a message choreographed to counter China's growing influence. A meeting between U.S. and Japanese foreign and defence ministers scheduled for Tuesday in Tokyo will directly criticise China for what Washington and Tokyo call its attempts to alter the status quo in the East and South China Seas, the newspaper said.

China has established military outposts on artificial islands it has built in the South China Sea and Washington has rejected Beijing's disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the sea as "completely unlawful."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Heckingbottom named Blades interim boss after Wilder's exit

Sheffield United, Under-23 manager, Paul Heckingbottom, will take charge of the first team for the rest of the Premier League season after Chris Wilders departure on Saturday, the club said. Wilder left the bottom club by mutual consent aft...

All Duke University undergrads must quarantine

Duke University issued a quarantine order for all of its undergraduates effective Saturday night due to a coronavirus outbreak caused by students who attended recruitment parties, the school said.The university said in a statement that all ...

Singapore PM says may reopen borders by year-end -BBC interview

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a TV interview he hoped Singapore would start re-opening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections. The Southeast Asian island nation h...

Bolivia ex-President Anez behind bars, alleges persecution over coup claims

Bolivias former interim President Jeanine Anez landed behind bars on Saturday in the capital of the country she led just six months ago after the new government arrested her on claims she participated in a 2019 coup to seize power. Anez and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021