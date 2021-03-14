Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over fuel price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre over the rise in fuel and gas prices as well as the alleged sale of public sector undertakings.Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over high fuel prices, alleging that it has collected over Rs 21 lakh crore by way of taxes on petroleum products ever since coming to power in 2014.The central government looting in broad daylight.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 13:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over fuel price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre over the rise in fuel and gas prices as well as the alleged sale of public sector undertakings.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over high fuel prices, alleging that it has collected over Rs 21 lakh crore by way of taxes on petroleum products ever since coming to power in 2014.

''The central government looting in broad daylight. 1. Massive tax collection on gas-diesel-petrol. 2. Snatching people's share, employment and facilities by selling PSU-PSB to friends,'' he charged in a tweet in Hindi.

''PM's only method, benefit friends at the cost of the country,'' the former Congress chief alleged.

The Congress has been stalling proceedings in both houses of Parliament over the rise in prices of petroleum products and demanded a discussion on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China eventually wants astronauts to stay on moon for long periods of time

Once China establishes a lunar research station, its astronauts will stay on the moon for long periods of time as they conduct scientific studies, state media reported on Sunday, citing the architect of Chinas lunar programme. China has map...

PLI scheme incentive rate for medical sector should be revised to 10pc: Transasia

The Centre should increase the rate of incentive under the PLI scheme to 10 per cent from 5 per cent to reduce dependence on import of medical equipment and boost domestic manufacturing of such products, an official of a company involving i...

Need to limit, streamline independent directors' liability: CII to govt

Industry body CII has suggested putting in place safe harbours for independent directors, calling for proceedings against them to be initiated only when there is prima facie evidence of their involvement in a matter.The government recently ...

Always been a dream to work with Salman Khan: Emraan Hashmi

For actor Emraan Hashmi, getting an opportunity to collaborate with superstar Salman Khan on the third installment of Tiger, the action spy franchise is a dream come true. Hashmi has been roped in to play the villain in Tiger 3, which will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021