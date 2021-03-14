Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over fuel price hike
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre over the rise in fuel and gas prices as well as the alleged sale of public sector undertakings.Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over high fuel prices, alleging that it has collected over Rs 21 lakh crore by way of taxes on petroleum products ever since coming to power in 2014.The central government looting in broad daylight.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 13:24 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre over the rise in fuel and gas prices as well as the alleged sale of public sector undertakings.
Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over high fuel prices, alleging that it has collected over Rs 21 lakh crore by way of taxes on petroleum products ever since coming to power in 2014.
''The central government looting in broad daylight. 1. Massive tax collection on gas-diesel-petrol. 2. Snatching people's share, employment and facilities by selling PSU-PSB to friends,'' he charged in a tweet in Hindi.
''PM's only method, benefit friends at the cost of the country,'' the former Congress chief alleged.
The Congress has been stalling proceedings in both houses of Parliament over the rise in prices of petroleum products and demanded a discussion on the issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- Gandhi
- Hindi
ALSO READ
Congress not considered even worthy of being opposition, says Gujarat CM after municipal polls win
Congress equally respects all religions, people, castes: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Highlights of the COVID-19 relief bill advancing in Congress
Fuel price hike: Youth Congress stages protest outside residence of Smriti Irani
Left-Congress-ISF alliance to kick off Bengal campaign with mega Kolkata rally