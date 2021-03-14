Left Menu

Upendra Kushwaha announces decision to merge RLSP with JD(U)

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 14:19 IST
Upendra Kushwaha announces decision to merge RLSP with JD(U)

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced that his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party will merge with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

Addressing a press conference here after the RLSP's national executive committee authorised him to decide on the future course of the party, Kushwaha said he will go to the JD(U) office later in the day, where further modalities will be worked out.

''The political situation in the country and the state warrants that all like-minded people come together...I have therefore decided that our journey shall continue under the leadership of my elder brother Nitish Kumar,'' Kushwaha said.

Replying to a query, he said, ''Nitish Kumar will decide what will be my role in the JD(U) upon the merger of the RLSP.'' A former protege of the JD(U) de facto leader, Kushwaha, had revolted against Kumar in 2013, giving up his Rajya Sabha berth and floated his own outfit.

He had joined the NDA ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. With his fledgling party winning three seats, Kushwaha was rewarded with a berth in the Union council of ministers.

He held the post of Union minister of state for HRD until his exit from the NDA in December 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China eventually wants astronauts to stay on moon for long periods of time

Once China establishes a lunar research station, its astronauts will stay on the moon for long periods of time as they conduct scientific studies, state media reported on Sunday, citing the architect of Chinas lunar programme. China has map...

PLI scheme incentive rate for medical sector should be revised to 10pc: Transasia

The Centre should increase the rate of incentive under the PLI scheme to 10 per cent from 5 per cent to reduce dependence on import of medical equipment and boost domestic manufacturing of such products, an official of a company involving i...

Need to limit, streamline independent directors' liability: CII to govt

Industry body CII has suggested putting in place safe harbours for independent directors, calling for proceedings against them to be initiated only when there is prima facie evidence of their involvement in a matter.The government recently ...

Always been a dream to work with Salman Khan: Emraan Hashmi

For actor Emraan Hashmi, getting an opportunity to collaborate with superstar Salman Khan on the third installment of Tiger, the action spy franchise is a dream come true. Hashmi has been roped in to play the villain in Tiger 3, which will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021