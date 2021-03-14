Upendra Kushwaha announces decision to merge RLSP with JD(U)

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced that his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party will merge with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

Addressing a press conference here after the RLSP's national executive committee authorised him to decide on the future course of the party, Kushwaha said he will go to the JD(U) office later in the day, where further modalities will be worked out.

Advertisement

''The political situation in the country and the state warrants that all like-minded people come together...I have therefore decided that our journey shall continue under the leadership of my elder brother Nitish Kumar,'' Kushwaha said.

Replying to a query, he said, ''Nitish Kumar will decide what will be my role in the JD(U) upon the merger of the RLSP.'' A former protege of the JD(U) de facto leader, Kushwaha, had revolted against Kumar in 2013, giving up his Rajya Sabha berth and floated his own outfit.

He had joined the NDA ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. With his fledgling party winning three seats, Kushwaha was rewarded with a berth in the Union council of ministers.

He held the post of Union minister of state for HRD until his exit from the NDA in December 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)