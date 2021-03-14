Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav launches fresh attack on BJP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 14:55 IST
Akhilesh Yadav launches fresh attack on BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP, alleging that false cases are being registered against various leaders as a result of the saffron party's ''violent political thought''. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has been attacking the BJP government at the Centre and in the state over the law and order issue and other matters.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, ''Today, the way in which the Constitution is attacked, false cases registered against leaders, and physical assaults taking place after raids by probe agencies, are all an adverse result of BJP's violent political thought.'' He also said, ''Those who level allegations on others of running a syndicate, are in fact themselves running a 'sanghicate'.'' Yadav had on Saturday said that Yogi Adityanath had got the chief minister's post by chance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil for murdered woman

Londons police force which dragged mourners from a vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer faced a backlash from the public and politicians on Sunday, with the government demanding it account for its actions.The disappe...

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF; today's Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power: Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam.

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF todays Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam....

Tiger skin seizure in C'garh: 5 more, including 2 cops, held

Police have arrested five more persons, including two police officials and a government school teacher, in connection with the seizure of a tiger skin in Chhattisgarhs Bastar district, an official said on Sunday.With this, total 13 people h...

India suffer 7-wicket loss in 4th ODI, lose series to South Africa

Punam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaurs batting efforts went in vain as the Indian womens team suffered a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the fourth ODI to concede the five-match series here on Sunday.Asked to bat, Raut continued her r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021