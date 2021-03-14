Sir Vivian Richards thanks PM Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines to Caribbean nations

West Indies cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards and former greats Richie Richardson and Jimmy Adams on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing coronavirus vaccines to the Caribbean region.

In a video message, Richards described India's assistance as a kind gesture and said the region is looking forward to continued relationship with India.

The video message has been posted on Twitter by Indian High Commission in Georgetown, Guyana. ''Thanks India for the wonderful contribution made to our country which is the vaccine. Thank you so much on behalf of Antiguan and Barbudan people,'' said Richards.

''Thank you very much Prime Minister Modi and thanks to the High Commissioner to our region. We also thank all the people of India for such a kind gesture,'' he added.

The Carribbean nations have received coronavirus vaccines from India under its mega initiative to help countries across the world to deal with the pandemic.

External Affairs Minister S Jaiishankar tweeted the video message of Richards with a comment.

''For those who love Old Cricket and New India. Perhaps even for those who understand neither cricket nor India,'' said Jaiishankar.

In a separate video message, former captain of West Indies cricket team Richie Richardson too thanked Modi for providing the vaccines.

''On behalf of the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda, I would like to thank Prime Minister Modi for his kind generosity in offering us 40,000 Oxford AstraZeneca COVID19 vaccine. We are extremely grateful to you and your country sir,'' said Richardson.

Another West Indies former cricketer, Jimmy Adams too thanked India for providing the vaccines.

''We are all deeply grateful to the government of India and on behalf of the people in the Caribbean I would like to thank you for this great initiative,'' said Adams.

