Left Menu

Cong allying with outfits that wish to divide nation: Shah at rally in Assam

Give us another five years and we will also be able to solve the problem of infiltration, Shah claimed.In a jibe at Congress leaders, who has promised doles to tea garden workers if elected to power, he said the party remembers these labourers only during elections.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken several initiatives to improve the lives and working condition of the tea garden workers, he added.

PTI | Margherita | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:00 IST
Cong allying with outfits that wish to divide nation: Shah at rally in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for entering into alliances with political parties who are ''out to divide the country'', and asserted that the BJP does not practise vote-bank politics.

He alleged that the grand old party, despite ''ruling the state for 15 years and having a prime minister who was a representative from the state'', did nothing to solve the issue of illegal immigration from neighbouring countries.

Shah was referring to Manmohan Singh, who has represented Assam in the Upper House of Parliament.

''The Congress can go to any length to win an election.

It has aligned with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF in Assam, the Muslim League in Kerala and the Indian Secular Front in Bengal. Assam cannot be safe in the hands of Ajmal.

''People of Assam can decide who is more concerned about their welfare -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Badruddin Ajmal,'' Shah said at a poll rally here.

The BJP, during the last five years, has successfully ousted infiltrators who had encroached land at Kaziranga National Park and occupied plots owned by religious bodies, the Union minister said.

''Five years ago, I, as BJP president, had promised to make Assam 'andolan mukt' (agitation-free) and 'aatankbad mukt' (militancy-free). We have fulfilled our pledge, and there is no longer any agitation or militancy in the state.

''Assam is experiencing peace and development. Give us another five years and we will also be able to solve the problem of infiltration,'' Shah claimed.

In a jibe at Congress leaders, who has promised doles to tea garden workers if elected to power, he said the party remembers these labourers only during elections.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken several initiatives to improve the lives and working condition of the tea garden workers,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil for murdered woman

Londons police force which dragged mourners from a vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer faced a backlash from the public and politicians on Sunday, with the government demanding it account for its actions.The disappe...

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF; today's Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power: Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam.

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF todays Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam....

Tiger skin seizure in C'garh: 5 more, including 2 cops, held

Police have arrested five more persons, including two police officials and a government school teacher, in connection with the seizure of a tiger skin in Chhattisgarhs Bastar district, an official said on Sunday.With this, total 13 people h...

India suffer 7-wicket loss in 4th ODI, lose series to South Africa

Punam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaurs batting efforts went in vain as the Indian womens team suffered a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the fourth ODI to concede the five-match series here on Sunday.Asked to bat, Raut continued her r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021